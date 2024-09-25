JUSTICE MALALA: At last the big guys are in the dock
They still have to face trial, but it’s a start in combating corruption on the continent
I’m not one to encourage readers to kick a high-flying executive when he is down, but please feel free to do a little twirl around the office at some of the anticorruption news we have been receiving lately. It’s a trickle, really, but hopefully it will lead to a river of anticorruption cases and successes.
On Friday former Eskom contractor Michael Lomas, implicated in a R745m Kusile power station fraud and corruption case, landed at OR Tambo International Airport after being extradited from the UK, where he was arrested in 2021. Lomas is to stand trial alongside former Eskom managers France Hlakudi and Abram Masango, businessman Maphoko Kgomoeswana and Tubular Construction CEO Antonio Trindade on charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and bribery. ..
