JUSTICE MALALA: Bela Bill a tough test for the GNU
School bill is a tripwire for South Africa’s new government
Last week President Cyril Ramaphosa sat down for dinner with leaders of all 10 parties which had signed up for the ANC-led government of national unity (GNU). I would have loved to be there. Not for the scrumptious dinner and delectable wines from the fair Cape, but rather to stand behind the politicians, like a waiter at one of those royal balls in Bridgerton, with the freedom to walk around the table and knock their thick heads together every three minutes.
It is three months into the GNU, and they are already making threats of walking out or collapsing it. Surely someone in the room, or their lackeys (we have 32 cabinet ministers and 43 deputies, remember, so there are many without real jobs), should have anticipated there would be areas of contention, and begun to discuss ways to ring-fence these to ensure we don’t get the jitters that rumbled through the country last week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.