JUSTICE MALALA: South Africa, a country without shame
Our politicians want nothing to do with accountability — Thembi Simelane, the MK Party MPs and John Steenhuisen are proof of this
04 September 2024 - 06:00
Take a cursory look at the degenerates who were recently sworn in as MPs representing Jacob Zuma’s MK Party. Ample testimony was presented to the Zondo commission on state capture to show that these men, all of them quick to claim to be proud Africanists, were working to line the pockets of the corrupt Gupta family.
Many, if not all of them, have been accused of corruption...
