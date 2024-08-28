JUSTICE MALALA: These could be good times, but stay vigilant
Eskom success is just one of the welcome developments as the GNU settles in
28 August 2024 - 06:00
These could really be the best of times. Three months after the elections, the government of national unity (GNU) is mercifully and miraculously still holding up. What we feared may be cheap Band-Aid on the GNU is turning out to be glue, and with time could perhaps even be superglue.
The currency is strengthening nicely. The employment numbers are horrendous, but can be fixed. Eskom, for so long the bane of our lives, celebrated 150 days of no load-shedding this week. A sustained Eskom performance at this rate could really lift the economic growth numbers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.