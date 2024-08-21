JUSTICE MALALA: Frying pan, fire — and Floyd
The EFF runaway goes from one cult to another
When Floyd Shivambu, co-founder and No 2 of the EFF, resigned from the party last week many journalists rushed to claim he was the red berets’ “brains trust”. That suggests that the man would have enough political nous to realise that no matter how beleaguered the EFF is, it is a hundred times more stable as a political party than Jacob Zuma’s spaza shop, the MK Party.
It also suggests that Shivambu realises that no matter how dictatorial Julius Malema is, he is a hundred times less venomous than Zuma. If Shivambu was being stifled by Malema’s ego, he will be throttled, salivated over and swallowed by Zuma’s megalomania...
