JUSTICE MALALA: Cabinet’s clash of cultures confronts Ramaphosa with a fork in the road
Work or talk? Will the president go for Leon Schreiber’s drive to get the job done, or Aaron Motsoaledi’s roadshow route?
14 August 2024 - 06:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet with its gaggle of deputies is so big I suspect he needs an assistant to whisper the names of some colleagues in his ear so that he knows who is speaking in meetings. Even the minute-takers must sometimes get confused: “Who is that DA fellow again? And the deputy minister from Mpumalanga — who is that?”
Their gatherings are a political conference, not a cabinet meeting...
