JUSTICE MALALA: There will be skulduggery on the shop floor
Zuma is coming for the ANC through trade unions
Now that he has totally upended the political landscape, former president Jacob Zuma is aiming to bring his mini-revolution to the country’s workplaces. He has his guns aimed squarely at Cosatu and he wants to eat its cake. That means we are in for some upheaval on the nation’s shop floors.
Zuma’s return to active politics has wounded the ANC deeply and forever destroyed its total dominance of South African politics. The party is all voice and no votes now, after falling from 57% of votes cast in 2019 to 40% on May 29. Menacingly, Zuma’s MK Party has the possibility of taking over the running of KwaZulu-Natal virtually any day now as the four-headed coalition between the ANC, DA, IFP and NFP in that province is fragile...
