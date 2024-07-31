JUSTICE MALALA: This is not the kind of ‘tourism’ South Africa needs
As a nation we know the consequences of intelligence failures — so why are our intelligence services nowhere to be seen?
Three weeks ago the Republic of Ireland’s justice minister, Helen McEntee, announced that South Africans and Batswana would be required to obtain a visa before travelling to her country. She said in recent years a significant number of international protection applications, known as refugee status applications in South Africa, have been received from nationals of Botswana and South Africa.
Now, South Africa is a country that attracts hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of foreign nationals who want to live here. That’s because it has a lot going for it: peace and stability, an open society and democracy, a measure of prosperity, the rule of law and great weather, among other things. It is not like Zimbabwe, a dictatorship whose citizens try to flee their country every day. So, why would there be a spike in refugees from South Africa to Ireland?..
