JUSTICE MALALA: Stop managing by megaphone
Members of the GNU need to learn to talk to one another
24 July 2024 - 05:00
The government of national unity (GNU) will not collapse because of malevolent external forces. It will be killed by its leaders. They are self-sabotaging and killing their own baby as we speak. If they do not stop their public shredding of each other, the demise of the GNU is a matter of when, not if.
The new cabinet and parliament have barely begun their terms and partners in the GNU are already throwing mud at each other...
