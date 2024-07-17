JUSTICE MALALA: The recurring Trump nightmare
Anyone who thought he couldn’t possibly serve a second term is about to be proved wrong
17 July 2024 - 08:00
Former US president Donald Trump may have been the one in a deranged assassin’s crosshairs last Saturday but, no matter how you look at it now, President Joe Biden is the dead man walking.
There is no way that Trump, who survived the attack and rose from the stage floor to shake his fist defiantly, can lose the US presidential election in November to a Biden who appears confused and about to collapse from exhaustion after every encounter with the public...
