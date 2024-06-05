JUSTICE MALALA: An ANC-DA tie-up is not a done deal
What seems like a good idea ignores South Africa’s history and old animosities
05 June 2024 - 06:00
The world is what it is, not what we want it to be. In the run-up to the May 29 election, many analysts and politicians refused to believe what the polls, and anecdotal evidence, were telling them: the ANC had lost the trust of the people and was headed for a seismic loss.
Worse still, even as Jacob Zuma stayed up all night giving interviews to journalists and entertaining diplomats and businesspeople, even as he crisscrossed the country addressing rallies, we refused to believe that what Zwelinzima Vavi had once called the “Zuma tsunami” was back — with a vengeance...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.