JUSTICE MALALA: The five-year forecast is for worsening storms
We should gird ourselves for the likelihood that the elections will result in greater political instability
25 October 2023 - 06:00
The closer we get to the 2024 national elections, the clearer it becomes we are headed for a result that will deliver something messy and precarious that prolongs our headache for another five years.
Given the immature way we have conducted coalition arrangements at municipal level, coupled with the fact that popular pressure and the possibility of electoral defeat have failed to persuade the ANC to pivot towards virtuous leadership and governance, our ills are most likely to continue...
