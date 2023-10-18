JUSTICE MALALA: The real destroyers of Eskom
It’s not the CEO, chair or the board — it’s the interfering ANC ministers
18 October 2023 - 06:00
This week marks 10 months since André de Ruyter announced his resignation from Eskom. It came on December 14 2022, after a torrid three years marked by unprecedented power cuts and speculation about how long he would last in the job.
The ANC’s big cheese, Gwede Mantashe, had just months before accused Eskom of “agitating for the overthrow of the state” by not ending load-shedding. De Ruyter said lack of political support had made his position “untenable”. He had been the 13th Eskom CEO since 2008...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.