JUSTICE MALALA: Why the US ambassador must quit
Brigety made claims but offered no evidence of South African weapons being sent to Russia
The US ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, must resign. His position is now untenable. He has caused extraordinary damage to relations between the two countries and to South Africa’s reputation and standing in the world, as well as significant losses to this country’s economy.
It is impossible to see how he can now work with South Africa in a constructive or positive manner. He should not wait for the country to expel him. He should hand his resignation to the US president immediately and say goodbye to Tshwane. To not do so would mark him as a liar, a man without integrity or honour, and unfit for the important office he holds...
