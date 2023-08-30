JUSTICE MALALA: Consumed by the past, South Africa cannot move forward
Moaning about apartheid and what it did to us won’t solve the unemployment problem we face today
South Africa’s horrific past cannot be ignored or underplayed. Yet the challenges of the present, and the uncertainties of the future, demand our urgent attention. We make a huge mistake if we wallow in the past and fail to grapple with the future. I fear, increasingly, that this is what we are doing.
The story of humanity through the ages is one of extraordinary cruelty. Humans have tortured, colonised, raped, enslaved, suppressed and established dominance over smaller, weaker groups for thousands of years. In recent memory, you just have to look across our border at the incredible cruelty of the Germans in Namibia, where concentration camps and torture methods later used in World War 2 were practised and “perfected”. You only have to read the history of the Democratic Republic of Congo to see what the Belgians did to the Congolese...
