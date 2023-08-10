JUSTICE MALALA: How the Niger coup could hurt South Africa
Some may be hailing the coup, but the ripple effect could shake the whole continent
10 August 2023 - 05:00
The coup in Niger is a reminder of how our continent has changed over the past two decades. It is a reminder of how far we have come, how much we lose with every coup, and how far we still have to go in our journey to build effective states and sustainable economies.
The continent has entered a risky and unstable season. South Africa should not think the winds blowing from the Sahel will pass it by. Business leaders should not think that what happens in the Sahel will stay in the Sahel. The instability in that region may be contagious...
