JUSTICE MALALA: EFF’s crooked path to power
Paul Mashatile can unlock the door to the Union Buildings for Malema
19 July 2023 - 06:00
Six months after Cyril Ramaphosa was returned as ANC leader, and just 10 months before a crucial general election, you would expect the party to be a united and focused machine obsessed with extending its 29 years in office. Instead, it is still at war with itself.
The protagonists have changed or moved positions from last year’s pre-conference battles or the state capture wars. The issues (except for the hunger for power) have shifted. The tactics are still dirty and damaging. ..
