Tin miner Alphamin Resources now at core of bitter dispute over valuation
A return to excellence will need a sweeping, focused, programme that digs deep into the innards of the system and remakes it
Charlotte Maxeke hospital’s radiation waiting list gets longer each year. Can the National Health Insurance scheme fix the broken health system?
Being kicked out of Agoa could mean more than losing the financial benefits of a favourable trade deal. It would send a signal to the world that South Africa is an economic partner to be avoided
Rare collection finds a refuge in Oppenheimers’ Brenthurst Library
We can no longer think of South Africa’s problems as being isolated from each other. Tackling one specific problem is well-nigh impossible. All are linked. We don’t have an Eskom problem. Or a logistics or Transnet problem. Or a water or water affairs department problem.
If you are at Eskom, you can’t bring in a security expert to solve the sabotage problem and think all is hunky-dory. The mines that supply Eskom with coal have the same problem. The distribution network has it too. The entire chain has the same problem: criminality at all levels and at every step. Appointing a new Eskom CEO is like applying Band-Aid on the arm of a child bitten by a malaria-bearing mosquito. You need to solve the malaria problem, not the pain of the mosquito sting...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JUSTICE MALALA: It’s not a repair job, it’s an overhaul South Africa needs
A return to excellence will need a sweeping programme that digs deep into the innards of governance
We can no longer think of South Africa’s problems as being isolated from each other. Tackling one specific problem is well-nigh impossible. All are linked. We don’t have an Eskom problem. Or a logistics or Transnet problem. Or a water or water affairs department problem.
If you are at Eskom, you can’t bring in a security expert to solve the sabotage problem and think all is hunky-dory. The mines that supply Eskom with coal have the same problem. The distribution network has it too. The entire chain has the same problem: criminality at all levels and at every step. Appointing a new Eskom CEO is like applying Band-Aid on the arm of a child bitten by a malaria-bearing mosquito. You need to solve the malaria problem, not the pain of the mosquito sting...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.