Chronic underinvestment in South Africa's PGM industry means the sector's now embroiled in an urgent game of (expensive) catch-up, while likely demand is anyone's guess
The city is dying while the party and its coalition partners play politics
The health department got close to updating nurse prescribing rules in 2011, but didn’t follow through. Real change will have to happen soon
Here are the real reasons behind SA’s incredible shrinking stock exchange. But, fortunately, experts have some workable ideas about how to reverse the drain ...
When the TRC called on the mining industry to account for its role in apartheid, Anglo American — as exemplar of the sector — was in the firing line
One of the joys of the ANC’s misgovernance of so many aspects of our villages, cities, provinces and the country is that the negative consequences of the party’s actions become apparent very quickly. Look at good old Joburg.
Just a few months ago the ANC, accompanied by its progeny the EFF and COPE, gleefully ousted the DA’s Mpho Phalatse from the mayoral chair. They replaced her with an incoherent ignoramus, Thapelo Amad, a councillor of the Al Jama-ah party. It commands just three of the 270 seats in the council. ..
JUSTICE MALALA: Joburg — the epitome of ANC misgovernance
