President Cyril Ramaphosa styles himself as a democrat and human rights fighter. Yet over the past month he has travelled the world to shill for the repressive and kleptocratic regime of Zimbabwe and has aligned SA with the warmongering Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Why?
Last month Ramaphosa flew to Washington, DC, where he was welcomed by President Joe Biden before the two men settled down for talks. What did Ramaphosa do? He told Biden that sanctions against Zimbabwe were weakening the country’s economy and forcing Zimbabweans to seek refuge in SA...
JUSTICE MALALA: There comes a time when silence is betrayal
Martin Luther King could have been talking about Ramaphosa, who is too afraid to upset Putin or Mnangagwa
