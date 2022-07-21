Careful management of your money may provide you with the extra funds you require
A lot of what we see on Twitter distorts the true picture of SA today
If a visitor from outer space were to be exposed to SA social media for just an hour they would be convinced that Jacob Zuma is the victim of a nefarious plot, that Busisiwe Mkhwebane is a saint and that Cyril Ramaphosa is about to be toppled. Trawling through Facebook and Twitter, the space alien would think that the vast majority of South Africans want a revolution to take place.
They would be wrong, of course. The vast majority of South Africans want a better country. They want Zuma to stand trial and prove his innocence. They want a public protector who is fit to hold the office. They are not about to topple their president. Yet, certainly on Twitter, the truth of SA is daily being distorted by iniquitous methods, painting a narrative of strife, of uncertainty, of looming chaos...
JUSTICE MALALA: Flying a false flag
A lot of what we see on Twitter distorts the true picture of SA today
