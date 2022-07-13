×

Opinion / Home & Abroad

JUSTICE MALALA: Is this the third force v2.0?

The three tavern attacks within hours of each other this week point to the masterminds of July 2021 as possible culprits

13 July 2022 - 07:00

Who benefits when gunmen walk into a tavern in Soweto and mow down the patrons,  killing at least 15 people and wounding many others? Who benefits when a gunman does the same, on the same night, in Pietermaritzburg? And another does the same thing in Katlehong township, killing two people?

Why are these killings happening, all of a sudden, on the same weekend?..

