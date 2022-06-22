JUSTICE MALALA: Insurrection warning lights are flashing again
Routes into Soweto are blocked and you can’t get through Van Reenen’s Pass — we’ve seen this movie before
22 June 2022 - 07:00
There are certain things we know for sure about last year’s horrific July riots in which at least 350 people died and the economy lost billions of rands.
We know that our intelligence agencies were caught totally by surprise when the violence and looting erupted because they were too busy playing ANC factional politics instead of securing the country. We know, too, that the areas where the violence happened had been mobilised in the weeks before by key political figures and social media accounts associated with the ANC’s radical economic transformation (RET) faction...
