JUSTICE MALALA: Boksburg chaos gives us a glimpse of how the ANC behaves after it has lost power

On Wednesday April 14 1993, rising ANC leader Thabo Mbeki stood in front of a packed Boksburg Civic Centre. The crowd was restive. It was in mourning. There was anger in the streets. Chris Hani, the most popular ANC leader after Nelson Mandela, had been assassinated just four days before. ANC and government leaders feared war.

Mbeki’s job on that podium was to give people hope that even that most painful of acts — the murder of a beloved leader such as Hani — could be overcome. When he took to the podium, he said: “The time has come that Nelson Mandela should be the president of this country.”..