JUSTICE MALALA: Outsiders could steal the ANC race If the party's big umbutho in December is like this year's Kentucky Derby, look out for those for whom the odds are 80-1

Not many readers of this column are into horseracing, so I will assume you don’t know the names of Rich Strike or Sonny Leon from a bar of soap. The two are worth a bit of googling. In May they caused one of the most thrilling upsets in recent sports history.

At the beginning of May few in the US horseracing fraternity gave a hoot about those two names. ..