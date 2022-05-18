Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Why I won’t give in to this culture of low standards If we build a R22m flagpole, we might not know if there will be wind to flap it, or whether it will adhere to proper building standards B L Premium

I am sorry you didn’t hear me. I said: Hello? Really?

Seriously, I am shocked. I know. No-one gets shocked any more. Actually, I am outraged, I am apoplectic, but I know that won’t get me a hearing anywhere. But I am not giving up on my shock. You know why? Someone has to do it. Someone has to get shocked and if it is going to be me today, tomorrow and the day after, so be it...