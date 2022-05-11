JUSTICE MALALA: How to avoid a failed state
The solution is a simple one: get the criminals in court and then get them into jail
Every few weeks, on these pages and in other media, someone wonders out loud whether SA is becoming a failed state. A few weeks ago outgoing National Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane said if we don’t act swiftly, “we can start calling SA a failing state because the things that define a failing state are beginning to show”. He is right.
One way to help arrest the decline is to immediately prosecute every single person implicated in the Zondo commission reports. Of course it can be done. Most of the evidence is already there. Civil society organisations have offered to help. What we need is for politicians to provide the necessary extra funding and step back and for the National Prosecuting Authority to start showing some signs of life...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now