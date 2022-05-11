Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: How to avoid a failed state The solution is a simple one: get the criminals in court and then get them into jail B L Premium

Every few weeks, on these pages and in other media, someone wonders out loud whether SA is becoming a failed state. A few weeks ago outgoing National Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane said if we don’t act swiftly, “we can start calling SA a failing state because the things that define a failing state are beginning to show”. He is right.

One way to help arrest the decline is to immediately prosecute every single person implicated in the Zondo commission reports. Of course it can be done. Most of the evidence is already there. Civil society organisations have offered to help. What we need is for politicians to provide the necessary extra funding and step back and for the National Prosecuting Authority to start showing some signs of life...