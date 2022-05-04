Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: There will be blood on the shop floor The end of the ANC, which is now inevitable, will be hastened when the EFF sets up its own labour federation B L Premium

There will be blood.

That’s the extreme scenario if a new trade union federation is born out of the EFF as it organises in major sectors — mining, metals and the public service — with the kind of tactics it has used at tertiary institutions under the banner of Fees Must Fall...