JUSTICE MALALA: Say what you want, it's what we do that really counts What really matters is for potential investors to see action — then they will offer rewards accordingly, as Moody's did

From 1990 to 1993 the ANC came under immense pressure from the National Party government and business leaders to renounce its policy that sanctions against SA should be maintained until apartheid was totally dismantled. Wherever Nelson Mandela went on tour, he would be asked when the ANC was going to review its stance on sanctions.

That moment finally came on September 23 1993, when the still whites-only parliament approved the formation of a multiparty transitional executive council that would oversee the final months of governance until elections on April 27 1994...