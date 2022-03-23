JUSTICE MALALA: Dlamini, Mkhize and Sisulu – the true faces of the ANC
Scoundrels are not only made to feel welcome in the governing party, they are celebrated
23 March 2022 - 08:30
The ANC should not worry itself about what ordinary South Africans think or say about the 110-year-old organisation. It should worry about what its own leaders and members think about it.
On current evidence, the members think the party of Nelson Mandela is the last refuge of scoundrels in SA. Thieves, fraudsters and liars may not be welcome in many parts of our society, but they luxuriate and flourish in the governing party...
