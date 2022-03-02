Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Ramaphosa’s new brooms must sweep His new appointments must work, or else we will continue to lie awake in our beds, afraid of another July B L Premium

On Friday President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that police commissioner Khehla Sitole will vacate his office at the end of March as a result of a “mutual agreement”. The phrase “vacate his office” is very nice, but the truth is that Ramaphosa finally kicked the man out, and, boy, that’s a good thing. Sitole was a disaster from start to finish. He was a classic appointee of the Jacob Zuma era — in the job because he was weak, not because he was up to the task.

On Monday Ramaphosa also announced that former deputy energy minister Thembisile Majola has been appointed to fill the post of director-general of the State Security Agency (SSA). The position had been vacant since 2018, when the controversial Arthur Fraser, named in numerous reports as a key cog in the setting up of rogue intelligence structures, was removed from the position...