JUSTICE MALALA: Cyril stands up, then slides again
Just a few days after his Sona speech, the president started walking back on his pronouncements
16 February 2022 - 08:30
We now know how long it takes to squander the goodwill of a country: it’s exactly four years. Reactions from business, civil society, commentators, and citizens to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona) last week indicate a country that is gatvol of his fine words and little or no action while the Titanic sinks.
Ramaphosa, to whom much goodwill was given, has only himself to blame for this reversal of fortunes. He chose ANC unity above taking risks and setting SA on an ambitious and vigorous growth trajectory...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now