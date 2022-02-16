Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Cyril stands up, then slides again Just a few days after his Sona speech, the president started walking back on his pronouncements B L Premium

We now know how long it takes to squander the goodwill of a country: it’s exactly four years. Reactions from business, civil society, commentators, and citizens to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona) last week indicate a country that is gatvol of his fine words and little or no action while the Titanic sinks.

Ramaphosa, to whom much goodwill was given, has only himself to blame for this reversal of fortunes. He chose ANC unity above taking risks and setting SA on an ambitious and vigorous growth trajectory...