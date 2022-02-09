JUSTICE MALALA: Why ActionSA can’t be allowed to fail
SA is in a precarious state and needs the small parties to carry on, at least until 2024
Herman Mashaba knows that start-ups are hard. He did, after all, build a multimillion-rand business empire from nothing. That can’t have been easy. Mashaba did not launch and run his start-up in a conducive environment. He did it under apartheid, a system that went out of its way to thwart black people who wanted to start or run businesses.
Now Mashaba’s political start-up, ActionSA, finds itself rocked by reports of infighting, divisions and threats of walkouts. Many of his opponents would no doubt like to see Mashaba’s project fail. I disagree. It would be a tragedy for SA if this start-up crashed and burned. We need ActionSA and any other viable opposition to keep going through to 2024 at the very least. Our country’s future depends on it...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now