Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Xenophobia – the dangerous x-rated show on repeat in SA Somehow, in the year 2022 there are still those who believe that kicking out Somali traders or Zimbabwean waiters will create jobs for South Africans. They are dead wrong B L Premium

The tragedy of SA is that so little we have done here, politically, is original. From state capture to xenophobia, from petty corruption to populist personality cults, it’s all been done before on our continent and elsewhere. The political innovation of the early 1990s has all gone up in a puff.

It would be refreshing if the people pushing our country to the brink were doing so with some level of originality, but sadly that is not the case. It is all distressingly familiar...