JUSTICE MALALA: Xenophobia – the dangerous x-rated show on repeat in SA
Somehow, in the year 2022 there are still those who believe that kicking out Somali traders or Zimbabwean waiters will create jobs for South Africans. They are dead wrong
02 February 2022 - 08:15
The tragedy of SA is that so little we have done here, politically, is original. From state capture to xenophobia, from petty corruption to populist personality cults, it’s all been done before on our continent and elsewhere. The political innovation of the early 1990s has all gone up in a puff.
It would be refreshing if the people pushing our country to the brink were doing so with some level of originality, but sadly that is not the case. It is all distressingly familiar...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now