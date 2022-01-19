Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: How BLSA risked its reputation on Bain The business body’s premature readmission of Bain was damaging, but at least the firm has now fallen on it sword B L Premium

I love the origins of the expression "shoot yourself in the foot". It comes from a phenomenon that became fairly common among soldiers in World War 1. Tired of an endless war whose purpose many could not comprehend, soldiers would shoot themselves in the foot, landing themselves in hospital instead of the trenches. They would claim that the shooting happened by accident.

Now, the war against corruption in SA these past 12 years has been hard and exhausting. With the release of the Zondo report and the seeming uselessness of the National Prosecuting Authority, this war will get even harder. Are some of those who have fought this brave fight now opting to shoot themselves in the foot and retire from the battleground?..