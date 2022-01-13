JUSTICE MALALA: 11 key risks for SA in 2022
From the repercussions of the Zondo commission report to the havoc caused by Covid, there are many areas of concern
13 January 2022 - 05:00
This is going to be a torrid year for SA politics. In just the first week, parts of parliament were torched, the Constitutional Court was vandalised, the Zondo commission report implicated political and business players, President Cyril Ramaphosa faced security threats in Limpopo and the power went out while he addressed the party’s gala dinner.
What lies ahead? Here are 11 trends and events that businesses can reflect on as they prepare for the year ahead. This is not a comprehensive list, just some of the amber and red lights...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now