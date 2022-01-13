Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: 11 key risks for SA in 2022 From the repercussions of the Zondo commission report to the havoc caused by Covid, there are many areas of concern B L Premium

This is going to be a torrid year for SA politics. In just the first week, parts of parliament were torched, the Constitutional Court was vandalised, the Zondo commission report implicated political and business players, President Cyril Ramaphosa faced security threats in Limpopo and the power went out while he addressed the party’s gala dinner.

What lies ahead? Here are 11 trends and events that businesses can reflect on as they prepare for the year ahead. This is not a comprehensive list, just some of the amber and red lights...