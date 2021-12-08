Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: ANC – next stop, extinction It’s a revolution of the collective mind: the psychological dominance that the party has had over many South Africans is waning B L Premium

Apart from the damage it is doing to SA, the ANC is swiftly becoming irrelevant to the future of the country. For the next decade or so it will still play a significant part in electoral politics, but it has entered the road to irrelevance in what a future SA will look like.

As evidenced by the apathy and results of the local government elections, voters are tired of the ANC’s infighting, incompetence, corruption and foot-dragging on implementing key economic reforms. If it were not for the rural vote, we would be talking about the end of the ANC in 2024. But we are not there yet...