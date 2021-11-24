Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: How Ramaphosa can save himself – and maybe even SA Time has run out for the president, but he can still deliver on that early promise if he is prepared to show courage B L Premium

In just under four weeks President Cyril Ramaphosa will celebrate — or mourn — his fourth anniversary as the leader of the ANC. When news of Ramaphosa’s win trickled through from the ANC conference in December 2017, people danced in the streets of the Ramaphosa family home in Chiawelo, Soweto.

The rand strengthened to a nine-month high on the back of the news. After 10 years of the dreadful Jacob Zuma’s tenure as party and SA president, Ramaphosa’s election was hailed as the start of a new and optimistic era in SA politics...