JUSTICE MALALA: The tale of a chief justice and a constitutional delinquent Sadly, Mogoeng's legacy is tainted by the factional, divisive, small-minded man who chose him for the role — Zuma

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng ended his 10 years as the head of our judiciary on Monday. He has now ridden off into the sunset to opine on God, vaccines, the love and lure of filthy lucre and other matters that interest him. Was he a good chief justice? Was he a terrible one?

Legal experts will be writing screeds about his tenure. This ordinary citizen can only say he was a pleasant surprise. He was certainly not as terrible, as partisan, as unprepared or as lightweight as many of us feared when he was appointed back in 2011. Indeed, when he was good, Mogoeng was very good. Remember that fantastic judgment in which the Constitutional Court held that the remedial action taken by the public protector against then president Jacob Zuma regarding the disgraceful and illegal "security upgrades" at his Nkandla home was binding?..