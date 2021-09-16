Opinion / Home & Abroad

JUSTICE MALALA: ANC leaders have no backbone

ANC leaders have been lying to every meaningful constituency in SA for years, causing policy uncertainty and lack of trust

16 September 2021 - 05:00

SA’s most damaging political problem is that no-one in power has made or implemented a meaningful decision — other than to loot, of course — in more than a decade.

We are a country in perpetual consultation, discussion and reflection. No-one in power stands for anything. They say one thing at an ANC conference and another at a consultation with whatever constituency they are meeting with...

