JUSTICE MALALA: ANC leaders have no backbone
ANC leaders have been lying to every meaningful constituency in SA for years, causing policy uncertainty and lack of trust
16 September 2021 - 05:00
SA’s most damaging political problem is that no-one in power has made or implemented a meaningful decision — other than to loot, of course — in more than a decade.
We are a country in perpetual consultation, discussion and reflection. No-one in power stands for anything. They say one thing at an ANC conference and another at a consultation with whatever constituency they are meeting with...
