JUSTICE MALALA: No glamour, but much gravitas Godongwana stood up against the RET faction's populist policies again and again

Many of our past prejudices come to the fore in concerns over governance. Sometimes our instincts are unanimous and we are virtually all correct and united in our condemnation of an appointee — remember the short and unlamented tenure of one David Des van Rooyen, the unknown ANC backbencher who was appointed finance minister in December 2015 and fired just four days later after intense pressure from civil society? The man had visited the real bosses of SA, the Guptas, at their Saxonwold compound every day in the seven days before his appointment.

Yet such unanimity on a candidate has not always been possible or present. When Nelson Mandela appointed Trevor Manuel to the portfolio in 1996, there was a narrative of fear: an ANC finance minister would swing economic policy sharply leftwards and would be a wealth-destroying ignoramus...