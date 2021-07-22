Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: The real cost of economic sabotage The psychological damage is deep: our entrepreneurs will invest cautiously, with fear and trepidation in their hearts BL PREMIUM

When we talk about investors, people think of a besuited US millionaire making decisions from New York or a chino-clad Jack Ma rubbing his chin reflectively from Beijing. Of course, the Germans and the Japanese and these other foreign investors are important. That’s why our politicians are constantly speaking to them and reassuring them about our stability and our future.

Yet I’ve been around long enough to know that the most important investors are right here, in SA. When domestic investors are happy, the word spreads to potential partners across the globe that SA is open for business. The SA government does not get Toyota to invest here. A local businessperson says to Toyota: come, we can make good money — and create jobs – in SA...