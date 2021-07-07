Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: There’s no healing without fever It’s hot in the kitchen: you can see Jacob Zuma’s desperation in the number of straws he is clutching at BL PREMIUM

The scenes outside former president Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla home last week were depressing. Every thinking South African must have felt a tug of sadness to see hundreds of adult men and women succumb to the manipulation of a cult leader and put themselves in danger of contracting the coronavirus.

It is galling to see people who lived through the devastating killings of the 1980s and 1990s in that province threaten to "kill and die for uBaba". Even more depressing is the fact that the time and energy wasted on Zuma could have been productively spent getting rid of the dictator next door, King Mswati...