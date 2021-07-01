Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Where is our outrage? Justifiable outrage — and the consequences that it should yield — are missing from SA’s political discourse BL PREMIUM

The UK’s health secretary, Matt Hancock, announced last Saturday that he was resigning. Just 48 hours before, The Sun newspaper had published humiliating footage of him kissing and cuddling a senior aide in what the tabloid called a "romantic clinch".

Hancock is married, but that’s not the reason he was resigning. The footage was from May, when the UK had such stringent Covid restrictions that you were not allowed to hug loved ones even at funerals...