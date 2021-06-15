Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Why did you wait till SA was on the brink, Mr President? The president’s announcement that large energy users can generate and sell electricity is three years too late BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa last week announced sweeping changes to electricity generation in SA, ushering in what will hopefully be a new era of light and energetic industrial production.

Ramaphosa received kudos across the board. Yet the announcement is infuriating. ..