JUSTICE MALALA: How to tame the corruption monster
McKinsey and Bain’s expertise should be used to help develop ways to minimise public-private sector corruption
03 June 2021 - 05:00
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo and his team at the state capture commission were all smiles last week. Smiles are rare at the commission. Usually it’s stories of looting, bribery, witness harassment, corruption — and Jacob Zuma evading accountability.
For a brief moment last week, however, the news was good: the commission had received a note from management consultants McKinsey saying that the company had returned fees irregularly paid to it by Transnet...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now