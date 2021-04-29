Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Our children will be ashamed After 27 years of democracy, don’t call in the government if you need a job done in SA. The state is broken BL PREMIUM

Happy Freedom Week. We should be proud of the triumph that April 27 represents. We should, however, also be honest enough to hang our heads in shame at the many failures of our state since 1994. Our politicians fail the people every day.

We know now, after 27 years of democracy, that if you want anything to be done properly in this country you have to bring in the private sector. That’s tragic...