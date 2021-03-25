Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Speak truth before it’s too late We are once again at an inflection point: the forces that were threatening SA under Jacob Zuma are back in full force BL PREMIUM

If SA wants to avoid the well-worn path towards economic misery and political devastation that bedevils much of our continent, truths must be told. Feelings must not be spared. Lies must be exposed. Hypocrisies must be called out. Charlatans and populists must be told: "We see you. We recognise your kind. We will not allow you to drag us down because of your desire for power and personal financial gain."

There is a tendency to sugar-coat the truth about SA in the name of patriotism. By all means enumerate our many positive aspects. It is not helpful, however, to lie to ourselves when we veer off the democratic path that we have promised to follow. That route leads to ruin...