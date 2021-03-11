Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Why the ANC doesn’t know what it doesn’t know The world has become a menacing place. Listening to some of our populist leaders, one despairs at the level of their ignorance BL PREMIUM

Most of our so-called leaders have no idea how complex and challenging our world has become. Perhaps that is why we have so much populist rhetoric in our politics. The people at the top are just not equipped to deal with the complexities of our time.

I spent the first few weeks of this year in London. The city was like a morgue. There was very little traffic, few people were out in the streets, many shops were closed and offices were shut. The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic had the city and the country in its grip. Several times I ventured out for much-needed groceries. I would arrive at the supermarket, sanitise my hands, pick up a shopping basket, fill it up with necessities (mainly wine), and head for the tills. I would scan my products at the self-service pay point, pay and leave. I never spoke to a teller. The only human beings I saw in those stores were packing products on shelves...