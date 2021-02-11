Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Zuma’s forked tongue brigade Zuma and his tea party acolytes are saying the past 27 years of democracy have been a sham: they want a new constitution BL PREMIUM

Former president Jacob Zuma and EFF leader Julius Malema and their retinue imbibed tea and sparkling wine last Friday while nibbling on delicious roast lamb. Well-known Zuma acolyte Mzwandile Masina, who moonlights as mayor of Ekurhuleni, had abandoned his desk for the meeting. ANC national executive committee member Tony Yengeni, who last year called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down, was also in attendance. Malema was accompanied by EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo, a young man who had just four days earlier declared that "Zuma can never be celebrated by our generation". And advocate Dali Mpofu was there too.

It was a meeting of people who are masters of the art of talking through both sides of your mouth...